Goldseek Announces Closing of Private Placement

London, December 20, 2021 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) (FSE:4KG) (OTC:GSKKF) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has raised $595,200 in aggregate of flow-through funds by way of a non-brokered private placement.

The Company has issued 3,967,999 Quebec flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at the price of $0.15 for gross proceeds of $595,200. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share, which is a "flow-through" share for Canadian income tax purposes and one half warrant exercisable at $0.20 for a period of two years following the issuance date.

In connection with the completion of the private placement, the Company paid a finder's fee consisting of $36,750 and the issuance of 245,000 warrants exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of three years following the issuance date.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will have a hold period of four months and a day from closing.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying six projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

Jonathon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

