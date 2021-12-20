RETRANSMISSION: Enerev5 Metals Announces New Stock Symbol

Toronto, December 20, 2021 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: COBC) (OTCQB: COBCF) (the "Company") announces that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new stock symbol "ENEV" on the TSX Venture Exchange, and under the symbol "ENEVF" on the OTCQB, at the opening of trading today, Monday, December 20, 2021. There are no other changes to the Company's trading information.

About Cobalt Blockchain Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential, in Africa and other global jurisdictions, related to energy metals such as cobalt, copper and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets. ENEV is committed to exploration and development programs contributing towards net zero carbon and a sustainable energy future.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Copetti

Executive Chairman and CEO

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-416-519-4009

Email: pc@enerev5.com

Website: www.enerev5.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107873