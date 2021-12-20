Murchison Grants Stock Options

BURLINGTON, December 20, 2021 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR)(FRA:3TFQ)(OTC PINK:MURMF) announces that the Company approved the issuance of 3,625,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 expiring on December 20, 2026. The options vested immediately except for 200,000 which will vest on May 31, 2022.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian?based exploration company focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100%-owned HPM project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100%-owned Brabant Lake zinc?copper?silver project in north?central Saskatchewan. The Company also holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 153.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

