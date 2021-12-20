Belmont Announces Results of AGM

Vancouver - December 20, 2021; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L1) is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held December 17, 2021 in Vancouver, Brutish Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

George Sookochoff

Gary Musil

James H. Place

Laurence Sookochoff

Geoffrey D.G. Peretz

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

RECONFIRMATION OF THE STOCK OPTION PLAN

Shareholders approved the Company's "rolling 10%" stock option plan

At the Directors Meeting following the AGM; the directors appointed George Sookochoff as President/Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, and Gary Musil as Corporate Secretary/Chief Financial Officer. The Audit Committee appointees are: Gary Musil, James H. Place, and Geoffrey D.G. Peretz.

The Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support throughout the past year, and are looking forward to a very active exploration season in the Greenwood/Republic Gold Camp, as well as our Kibby Basin and revived Crackingstone Uranium properties.

Check out our updated website at http://www.BelmontResources.com and watch for upcoming news.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and re-developing past producing copper-gold-silver mines in southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State. This region is considered to have the highest concentration of mineralization and past producing mines in western North America.

By utilizing new exploration technology, geological modelling and specialized 3D data analysis, the company is successfully identifying new areas of mineralization beneath and/or in the near vicinity of the past producing mines.

The Belmont project portfolio:

Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine

Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine

Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

Black Bear, B.C. - Gold

Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold

Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium

* past producing mine



Click Image To View Full Size

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.