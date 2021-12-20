Mistango Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 - Mistango Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corp. where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University, Canada.

Mistango and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka, the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that in accordance with its stock option plan, it has granted a total of 2,600,000 incentive options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, at an option price of $0.10 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue.

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Eby-Baldwin and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

