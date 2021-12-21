Newcrest Welcomes Pretivm's Release of Information Circular

Melbourne, December 20, 2021 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) today welcomes the release by Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG) (NYSE: PVG) (Pretivm) of the Management Information Circular (Circular) for the special meeting of shareholders and option holders (securityholders) of Pretivm.

The Circular contains information on the plan of arrangement (Plan) pursuant to which Newcrest will acquire Pretivm and sets the date for the meeting of Pretivm's securityholders to vote on the Plan as 20 January 2022 (2:00pm Vancouver time). Pretivm will send the Circular to its securityholders.

Newcrest's offer to acquire Pretivm is unanimously recommended by the Board of Directors of Pretivm, and the Directors have also entered into voting and support agreements under which they have agreed to vote in favour of the transaction for any securities they hold or control.

Completion of the transaction is subject to 66 2/3% of the votes held by Pretivm securityholders voting in person or by proxy at the meeting in favour of the Plan, approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and regulatory approvals including approval under the Investment Canada Act.

The benefits for Newcrest of acquiring Pretivm, which owns the Brucejack mine in British Columbia, include:

Addition of a Tier 1 large scale, long life, low cost mine to Newcrest's portfolio of Tier 1 assets

Immediate increase in Newcrest's gold production by >300koz pa (~15%) to well above 2Moz (1,2,3)

Accretive to Newcrest's EBITDA and cash flow

Immediate operational and financial diversification from a Tier 1 jurisdiction

Growth in a region where Newcrest already operates and has strong existing relationships

Significant near mine and district-scale exploration opportunity with exciting potential to realise resource and reserve growth

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's expected benefits of the transaction with Pretivm to differ materially from that expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Appendix 4E and Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and the Annual Information Form dated 6 December 2021 which are available to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile. Newcrest does not undertake to update any of the forward looking statements other than as required by relevant securities laws.

Reliance on Third Party Information

This document includes information that has been prepared by third parties, and views based on information that has been prepared by third parties. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This document should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Newcrest.

Endnotes

Subject to market and operating conditions and should not be construed as guidance. Based on Pretivm's Technical Report on the Brucejack Gold Mine Northwest British Columbia dated 9 March 2020 filed by Pretivm on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (the Technical Report). Based on Newcrest's estimate of production contained in its release titled "Newcrest advances its global organic growth portfolio" dated 12 October 2021 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

