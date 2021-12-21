Tudor Gold Appoints Mr. Ken Konkin as President & CEO and Adds Ms. Natalie Senger to the Board of Directors; Mr. Walter Storm Will Lead the Board of Directors as Chairman

Vancouver, December 21, 2021 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ken Konkin as President & CEO and Ms. Natalie Senger to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Mr. Walter Storm was appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Tudor Gold's President & CEO Ken Konkin is an award-winning Professional Geologist with over 40 years of industry experience throughout the Americas and Russia. Mr. Konkin spent 19 years with Silver Standard Mining Inc. and managed several advanced exploration programs including Manantial Espejo in Argentina, San Luis and Berenguela in Peru, and Snowfields-Brucejack in the Golden Triangle.

Subsequent to the sale of the Snowfields-Brucejack project in 2010, Mr. Konkin was appointed Project Manager of the newly formed Pretium Resources Inc. and was instrumental in the discovery of the Valley of the Kings Deposit. For Mr. Konkin's team's efforts, Pretium was awarded the Bill Dennis Award in 2013, and later in 2017 Mr. Konkin then became a co-recipient of the H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award for 'excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration in B.C. and/or Yukon.' In February 2021, Mr. Konkin was appointed to the Tudor Gold Board of Directors.

Natalie Senger is the Chief Geologist for Tudor Gold. She is a Professional Geologist with over 12 years of academic, government and direct industry experience, in the fields of environmental geology and resource modelling. Prior to joining Tudor Gold, Ms. Senger worked with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, focusing on permitting several mines in the province, including Red Chris, Kemess, Gibraltar and Mount Milligan.

Ms. Senger also worked with Mr. Konkin at Snowfields with Silver Standard Resources and later with Pretium Resources, where she was responsible for geological modelling and resource definition of the Valley of the Kings deposit, from discovery to mine construction.

Tudor Gold's President & CEO, Ken Konkin, comments: "I am extremely honored to be named President and CEO. Tudor Gold was created by the visionary thinking of its founder Walter Storm. He has been built this company into what it is today due to his leadership skills. We are very proud of what we have accomplished in such a short period of time as our company controls one of the biggest undeveloped mineral resources in the world with the goal to generate significant value for all stakeholders in the upcoming years. I look forward to working with our team and the Board of Directors, which continues to be led by Walter and I congratulate Natalie on her advancement to the Board. We will continue to build on our success by adding key management and technical personnel as the project rapidly grows. I welcome the new challenges that we will face, and I am committed to advance the exploration and development of the Treaty Creek Project from the field as this story has just begun."

In commenting about the change in management, Mr. Storm stated, "I believe these changes will enable the best management of Tudor Gold's affairs and fast-track the project development of Treaty Creek. Ken's passion and leadership shown during his role as Vice President of Exploration and Project Development has accelerated Tudor Gold towards becoming one of the industry's most respected exploration companies.

"Ken's track record speaks for itself and his ability to get the job done is supported by how quickly the Company has progressed since his involvement. I have no doubt that he will continue to lead and strengthen the Company's position to capitalize on the outstanding work completed by our exploration team as we advance our Treaty Creek Project. I also welcome Natalie to the Board of Directors, as she brings a wealth of experience in a technical role to the project. Tudor Gold will continue to acquire hard-working and talented individuals for our needs in various disciplines, and we look forward to Natalie's contributions moving forward!"

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

