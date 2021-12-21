Max Resource Provides 2021 Highlights and Milestones for 2022 for its CESAR Copper-Silver Project in Colombia

Vancouver, December 21, 2021 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to review the significant milestones achieved in 2021 and the exploration strategy for 2022 for its wholly-owned CESAR copper-silver project.

2021 Highlights

Two major discoveries: URU and CONEJO zones, both of significant size with high-grade copper-silver results, expands the CESAR North belt to over 90-kilometres in length.





URU discovery Highlight assay values: 14.8% copper and 132 g/t silver Expanded to 48-km² over a major structural corridor, strike length increased 300% from initial discovery Received first mining concessions covering 70-km² Engaged DigitalWorld Mapping for LiDAR survey covering 290-km² Confirms major scale: identified 5 significant drilling targets over 15-km of strike, with widths of 10 to 25-metres over 500 vertical metres





CONEJO discovery Highlight assay values: 12.5% copper and 84 g/t silver Extends over 3.7-km of strike with average grades of 4.9% copper, using 2% cut off Drill program being prepared for 2022



2022 Exploration

Exploration to focus on the URU zone Infill mapping and modelling of the LiDAR data 3D drill design and permitting Conduct the first ever drill campaign targeting major copper deposits in the CESAR basin

Continue the regional exploration program over the Cesar basin

Receive additional mining concessions to drill CONEJO

"Max commends our in-country field team for the ground-breaking discoveries of a series of high-grade copper-silver zones in 2021. Our success was a direct result of the Max exploration team's hard work and targeted exploration programs throughout the previously unrecognized copper-silver belt," commented Max CEO, Brett Matich.

"It's been an amazing journey in 2021, highlighted by the URU and CONEJO discoveries. URU is to be Max's first drill program in Colombia, marking the area's first significant drilling event since the discovery of Cerrejón, the largest coal mine in South America and the basis for much of the critical infrastructure in the Cesar basin," he continued.

"In addition, with copper prices broke multi-year highs in 2021. Max shareholders are well positioned in 2022 to take advantage of the drilling phase, unlocking the true district-scale potential of Max's CESAR project," he concluded.





Figure 1 and Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1 and Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/108183_04d6bc2964ad5afd_001full.jpg

QUALIFIED PERSON

The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource Advisory Board, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43:101.

ABOUT MAX RESOURCE CORP.

Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) is a mineral exploration company advancing its newly discovered district size CESAR copper-silver project (100% owned) in Colombia.

In addition, the RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru, high-grade and potentially large-scale. Historic drilling program in 2001, returned values ranging 3.1 to 118.1 g/t gold over core lengths ranging from 2.2 to 36.0m.

Source: NI 43:101 Geological Report Rio Tabaconas Gold Project for Golden Alliance Resources Corp. by George Sivertz, Oct.3, 2011

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

For additional information contact:

Max Resource Corp.

Tim McNulty

E: info@maxresource.com

T: (604) 290-8100

Hudes Communications International

Nelson Hudes

E: nelson@hudescommunications.com

Phone: (905) 660-9155

*The Venture 50 ranking is provided by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") for information purposes only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantees the completeness of this information and are not responsible for any errors or omissions in or any use of, or reliance on, this information. The Venture 50 program is not an invitation to purchase securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange. TSXV and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any of the referenced securities or issuers, and this information should not be construed as providing any trading, legal, accounting, tax, investment, business, financial or other advice and should not be relied on for such purposes.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108183