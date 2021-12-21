HighGold Mining Intersects 8.9 g/t AuEq over 84.7 Meters at JT Deposit, Alaska

84.7 Meters at 4.7 g/t Au, 4.6% Zn, 1.6% Pb and 0.3% Cu Including 34.0 Meters at 7.4 g/t Au, 7.0% Zn, 3.6% Pb and 0.4% Cu

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from ten (10) additional holes at its 0.75 Moz Indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project ("Johnson Tract", "JT" or the "Project") in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The 2021 JT exploration program was completed in late October, with 19 of 44 drill holes released to date.

Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project - Longitudinal Section for the JT Deposit showing the location of Reported 2021 Drill Holes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drill holes released today are from infill and expansion drilling at the JT Deposit. Results include new mineralized intersections from: i) the upper deposit area; ii) down-plunge and down-dip extensions of the lower deposit; and iii) footwall copper zone mineralization (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).

JT Deposit Infill & Metallurgical Drilling Highlights

84.7m at 4.72 g/t Au, 4.56% Zn, 1.60% Pb, 0.34% Cu (8.9 g/t AuEq), in hole JT21-134, including 7.0m at 12.73 g/t Au, 2.26% Zn, 0.50% Pb, 0.29% Cu (14.8 g/t AuEq) and 34.0m at 7.44 g/t Au, 6.96% Zn, 3.57% Pb, 0.38% Cu (14.2 g/t AuEq)



Drill hole JT21-134 will have a positive impact on the mineral resource, intersecting much wider and higher-grade gold mineralization than the nearest historic drill holes JT19-83 and JT19-87 (see Figure 2)

JT Deposit and Footwall Copper Zone (FCZ) Step-Out Drilling Highlights

Multiple precious and base-metal mineralized zones in hole JT21-133, including

4.5m at 3.60 g/t Au, 1.48% Zn, 0.53% Pb (4.9 g/t AuEq), including 1.5m at 10.05 g/t Au, 2.62% Zn, 1.17% Pb (12.3 g/t AuEq), and

8.0m at 6.32% Zn, 0.14% Pb, including 2.0m at 17.05% Zn, 0.32% Pb, and

9.2m at 1.41% Cu, 0.48% Zn, 36 g/t Ag, including 1.5m at 3.88% Cu, 0.42% Zn, 127 g/t Ag (FCZ)



And

7.0m at 1.35% Cu, 0.33% Zn, 18 g/t Ag, in hole JT21-124, including 2.0m at 3.77% Cu, 0.77% Zn, 55 g/t Ag (FCZ)

8.7m at 3.97% Zn, 0.16% Cu, in hole JT21-130, including 3.0m at 8.35% Zn, 0.23% Cu



"We continue to be impressed by the strength of the mineralizing system at Johnson Tract," commented President and CEO Darwin Green. "Drill hole JT21-134 is a prime example of the exceptional width and tenor of mineralization at JT, while drill hole JT21-133, which was drilled approximately 400m down-plunge of JT21-134 and well outside the current resource, highlights both the continuity and spectrum of mineralization styles present at JT. We are looking forward to the results of our metallurgical test program which will give us the first modern metal recoveries for the Project in over 25 years and will dovetail with the mineral resource update planned for early 2022."

Discussion of Drill Results

Assay results reported today include an intersection from infill drilling at the JT Deposit from hole JT21-134. It is the second of two planned infill holes designed with the dual purpose of collecting sample material to support the Phase I metallurgical testing program and also providing better definition of the upper, near-surface portion of the JT Deposit. The hole successfully intersected typical 'JT-style' mineralization in silicified, veined and brecciated dacite tuff over 84.7 meters from 66.3-151.0m.

The JT21-134 intersection of 84.7m at 4.7 g/t Au, 4.6% Zn, 1.6% Pb, 0.3% Cu contains higher-grade gold over much longer widths than immediately surrounding drill holes JT19-083 and JT19-087, and correlates well with down-dip hole JT19-088 which intersected 97.5m at 5.9 g/t Au, 3.9% Zn, 0.5% Cu. Collectively, the 2021 infill drill holes, which include JT21-134 and JT21-125 (56.6m at 18.7 g/t Au, 2.4% Zn, 0.5% Cu; see HighGold news release October 13, 2021) will have a positive impact on the updated resource as both contain significantly higher gold grade than the resource blocks they tested. The location of infill hole JT21-134 in relation to the JT Deposit is presented on a longitudinal section in Figure 1, a cross-section in Figure 2 with details on assay composites presented in Table 1.

The Company also reports drill results from eight (8) holes which were designed to test the along strike and down-plunge extents of the JT Deposit and related Footwall Copper Zone. Assays results from holes JT21-124, 126 to 130, 132 and 133 represent step-outs 100 to 350 meters along strike to the northeast and down-plunge from the JT Deposit mineral resource. The holes were designed to test the expansion potential of the JT Deposit on approximate 50-meter centres on 100-meter spaced cross-sections (subject to local topography). Drill hole JT21-131, also reported herein, tested a separate target located east of the JT Deposit.

The most encouraging hole, JT21-133, was drilled 200 meters down-plunge from the JT Deposit mineral resource. The hole intersected multiple discrete zones of mineralization starting at 229.0 meters downhole and continuing to 453.80 meters, all hosted within a dacite lapilli tuff, subsequently altered to massive anhydrite and locally quartz-sericite-pyrite, and cut by base metal-rich silicified and veined zones up to 10 meters in width between 324.20-326.20m, 364.40-374.4m and 444.60-453.80m. The character of the mineralization observed in this hole ranges from an Au-Zn-Pb-rich upper zone, through Zn-Pb dominant zones, to a Cu-Ag-rich footwall zone. This area remains open at depth and along strike and will be the subject of follow-up drilling in the 2022 field season. The location of holes JT21-130/132/133 are presented on a cross-section in Figure 3.

The Au-Cu-Zn-Ag-Pb mineralization associated with the JT Deposit has been defined over a total strike length of 600 meters and remains open along strike to the northeast and southwest, and at depth. The true thickness of the JT Deposit typically ranges from 20 to 50 meters.

JT Exploration Activity and Plans

Data compilation is underway following the completion of the 2021 Drill Program at Johnson Tract in late October. Total meterage for the Program was 16,198 meters in 44 completed drill holes. Assays results will be released on an ongoing basis pending review and meeting Company quality assurance-quality control protocols. A total of 19 drill holes have been released to date.

An updated mineral resource estimate is planned for the JT Deposit in Q1-2022, following the completion and receipt of all assays from the 2021 drill program. The new mineral resource estimate will incorporate 30,000 meters of new drilling completed in 2020 and 2021 since the last estimate.

Table 1. Johnson Tract Project - Assay Composites for Holes JT21-123 to JT21-134 Drill Hole From To Length Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) (g/t) % % % (g/t) JT21-123* 379.7 384.0 4.3 13.06 199.8 0.35 2.04 4.92 20.0 Including 381.2 384.0 2.8 19.03 241.5 0.50 2.92 7.10 28.4 JT21-124 252.8 259.8 7.0 0.03 17.8 1.35 0.07 0.33 2.4 Including 257.8 259.8 2.0 0.04 55.2 3.77 0.17 0.77 6.6 Including 257.8 258.8 1.0 0.05 95.2 6.22 0.34 1.49 11.1 JT21-125* 236.7 293.3 56.6 18.69 3.9 0.47 0.36 2.43 21.1 Including 260.4 293.3 32.9 31.69 5.1 0.58 0.47 1.82 33.9 Including 273.4 278.4 5.0 64.74 7.4 0.53 0.88 1.49 66.9 Including 288.4 293.3 4.9 114.37 10.5 0.33 0.01 3.51 117.1 JT21-126 184.0 195.5 11.5 0.05 3.8 0.03 0.12 1.35 1.0 JT21-127 194.4 199.0 4.6 1.10 2.8 0.03 0.04 0.85 1.7 Including 198.0 199.0 1.0 4.67 2.4 0.05 0.01 0.29 5.0 JT21-128 224.1 226.6 2.5 0.06 2.3 0.12 0.35 3.85 2.8 JT21-129 220.8 222.4 1.6 0.02 7.7 3.41 0.00 0.05 5.0 And 375.5 383.0 7.5 0.17 13.9 0.41 0.14 0.19 1.1 And 479.6 482.6 3.0 0.03 5.7 0.77 0.08 0.15 1.3 JT21-130 246.1 254.8 8.7 0.05 1.5 0.16 0.03 3.97 2.7 Including 249.0 252.0 3.0 0.05 1.9 0.23 0.07 8.35 5.5 And 295.0 323.5 28.5 0.56 1.2 0.17 0.16 1.73 2.0 Including 298.2 304.0 5.8 0.33 4.0 0.71 0.67 5.39 5.0 Including 313.0 323.5 10.5 1.26 0.4 0.04 0.05 1.15 2.0 And 343.7 360.1 16.4 0.56 0.7 0.02 0.02 0.85 1.1 JT21-131 nsv JT21-132 295.0 296.5 1.5 5.70 1.2 0.19 0.12 0.48 6.3 JT21-133 209.6 238.0 28.4 0.78 8.3 0.04 0.18 0.49 1.3 Including 229.0 238.0 9.0 1.86 3.0 0.05 0.41 1.22 2.9 Including 233.5 238.0 4.5 3.60 3.6 0.05 0.53 1.48 4.9 Including 236.5 238.0 1.5 10.05 5.2 0.01 1.17 2.62 12.3 And 313.5 330.5 17.0 0.06 1.2 0.02 0.15 3.44 2.3 Including 319.5 327.5 8.0 0.02 1.0 0.03 0.14 6.32 4.0 Including 324.2 326.2 2.0 0.05 2.4 0.07 0.32 17.05 10.7 And 364.4 384.5 20.1 0.13 1.6 0.06 0.41 1.65 1.4 Including 365.9 368.9 3.0 0.15 5.6 0.29 2.13 7.46 6.3 And 444.6 460.3 15.7 0.01 15.2 0.49 0.05 0.10 1.0 Including 444.6 453.8 9.2 0.03 36.0 1.41 0.14 0.48 2.8 Including 446.0 447.5 1.5 0.03 127.0 3.88 0.35 0.42 7.5 Table 1 Continued Drill Hole From To Length Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) (g/t) % % % (g/t) JT21-134 62.7 161.0 98.3 4.11 6.1 0.30 1.38 4.12 7.8 Including 66.3 151.0 84.7 4.72 6.7 0.34 1.60 4.56 8.9 Including 73.0 148.0 75.0 5.28 7.1 0.37 1.79 4.81 9.7 Including 80.0 87.0 7.0 12.73 5.4 0.29 0.50 2.26 14.8 Including 96.0 130.0 34.0 7.44 11.3 0.38 3.57 6.96 14.2 And 169.6 183.0 13.4 0.11 8.9 0.22 0.15 1.09 1.3 And 181.8 183.0 1.2 0.00 5.0 2.29 0.01 2.25 4.7 And 211.6 214.6 3.0 1.01 27.2 0.01 0.01 0.40 1.6 And 295.7 297.9 2.2 0.11 7.5 1.41 0.01 0.27 2.4

* Denotes previously reported intersection. NSV = no significant values. True thickness varies from 60-90% of drilled thicknesses. Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is based on assumed metal prices and 90% recovery for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, and Zn. Assumed metal prices are same as for the mineral resource at $1350/oz for Au, $16/oz for Ag, $2.80/lb for Cu, $1.00/lb for Pb, and $1.20/lb for Zn.

About the Johnson Tract Gold Project

Johnson Tract is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA. The 21,000-acre district scale property includes the high-grade Johnson Tract Deposit ("JT Deposit") and at least nine (9) other mineral prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. HighGold acquired the Project through a lease agreement with Cook Inlet Region, Inc. ("CIRI"), one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. CIRI is owned by more than 9,100 shareholders who are primarily of Alaska Native descent.

Mineralization at Johnson Tract occurs in Jurassic-age intermediate volcaniclastic rocks and is characterized as epithermal-type with submarine volcanogenic attributes. The JT Deposit is a thick, steeply dipping silicified body (20m to 50m average true thickness) that contains a stockwork of quartz-sulphide veinlets and brecciation, cutting through and surrounded by a widespread zone of anhydrite alteration. The Footwall Copper Zone is located structurally and stratigraphically below JT Deposit and is characterized by copper-silver rich mineralization. The Au-Cu-Zn-Ag-Pb mineralization associated with the JT Deposit has now been defined over a total strike length of 600 meters and to a depth of 350 meters and remains open along strike to the northeast and southwest, and at depth.

The JT Deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 2.14 Mt grading 10.93 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") comprised of 6.07 g/t Au, 5.8 g/t Ag, 0.57% Cu, 0.80% Pb and 5.85% Zn. The Inferred Resource of 0.58 Mt grading 7.16 g/t AuEq is comprised of 2.05 g/t Au, 8.7 g/t Ag, 0.54% Cu, 0.33% Pb, and 6.67% Zn. For additional details see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Updated Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska" is dated August 9, authored by Ray C. Brown, CPG, and James N. Gray, P.Geo. Gold Equivalent is based on assumed metal prices and 90% recovery for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, and Zn. Assumed metal prices for the Resource are US$1350/oz for gold (Au), US$16/oz for silver (Ag), US$2.80/lb for copper (Cu), US$1.00/lb for lead (Pb), and US$1.20/lb for zinc (Zn) and are based on nominal 3-year trailing averages as of April 1, 2020. Historical metallurgical testing on drill core samples has indicated that good gold and base metal recoveries and marketable concentrates can be expected.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

