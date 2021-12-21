Starr Peak Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Otcqx Market In The United States

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2021 - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSX-V: STE) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce that it has upgraded from the U.S. Pink Market to the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol STRPF. United States investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on the OTC Market website.

The OTCQX Best Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade STRPF. It is also the highest market tier of OTC Markets, which operates markets on which over 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for Starr Peak, as it provides transparent trading, visibility and accessibility for its U.S. investors.

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO of Starr Peak commented, "We are excited to be a part of the OTCQX market. This will be a huge benefit to presenting our exciting story to a wide range of U.S. based investors."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Mining Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Johnathan More

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

