Soma Gold Receives Award For Environmental Sustainability

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2021 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that on December 9th, 2021, its Colombian subsidiary, Operadora Minera SAS ("Operadora") received an Award for Environmental Sustainability in the A Category, given by CORANTIOQUIA, Antioquia's Environmental Authority.

This award recognizes Operadora's efforts to go beyond the current legal regulations and to implement the highest level of environmental best practices. In addition, the award recognizes the donation of 1,500 native trees as part of a reforestation program in the area.

Javier Cordova, Soma's CEO, states, "It's encouraging and gratifying for us to receive this recognition in the first year of operating Operadora as a 100% subsidiary of Soma. We are committed to our ESG program, which is a top priority in all our operations. This award demonstrates our commitment not only to comply with all environmental and legal regulations but to exceed them. We are devoted to maintaining a sustainable operation by adhering to best practices in environmental, social and governance policies. For example, Operadora generates its own processing power at its hydroelectric power station. We plant trees to offset our carbon footprint and sponsor on-going programs with local communities to strengthen their social and administrative capabilities."



ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (OTCQB: SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 TBD (permitted for 1,400 TBD). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration and development property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.