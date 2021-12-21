American Battery Technology Company Expands Resource Exploration Staking Additional 2,440 Acres of Claims

Reno, Dec. 21, 2021 - American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQB:ABML), an American critical minerals manufacturing and lithium-ion battery recycling company, announced expansion of resource exploration staking 122 claims, in addition and adjacent to their recently secured 305 lode mining claims, located on land that is administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Little Smokey Valley near Tonopah, Nev. Now being referred to as ABTC's Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project, the newly staked 122 lode claims adds 2,440 acres of claims bringing the company's total lode claims under control in this location to 427 claims encompassing 8,540 acres.

"The acquisition of these additional claims allows us even greater amounts of material resources to characterize and test, and even greater opportunity to scale-up commercial operations of our low environmental impact, and low cost manufacturing process at this domestic lithium resource," stated American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert.

Recently, the company announced initial results of surface samples of the original 305 claims. Given the initial promising results combined with the confirmed geological representative characteristics and surface expressions of adjacent claims, ABTC took the opportunity to expand its area of influence next to the original 305 claims.

As part of expanding the exploration of this high potential resource, ABTC is conducting geological mapping, sampling, geochemical analysis, and proprietary extraction trials to characterize these resources and to quantify the performance of its internally developed lithium extraction and manufacturing operations.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corp., is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

