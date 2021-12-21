Patagonia Gold Announces Update On Mining Developments In Province Of Chubut, Argentina

Vancouver, Dec. 21, 2021 - Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces the recent amendments to the provincial mining law in the Province of Chubut, Argentina regarding mining zoning (see the Company's press release on December 17, 2021) have been repealed. On December 20, 2021, the Chubut Governor, Mariano Arcioni, sent a bill to the legislature of the Province of Chubut to retract the recent amendments as a result of the violent demonstrations that occurred soon after such law was enacted. This bill, which revoked the amendments regarding mining zoning, was passed by the legislature of the Province of Chubut on December 21, 2021.



About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu Project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 420 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

