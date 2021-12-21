Blackrock Announces RSU Grant

Vancouver, December 21, 2021 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") announces that it has awarded under its Restricted Share Unit Plan an aggregate of 430,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company, or a cash payment equal to the equivalent for one common share of the Company, on vesting. The RSUs shall vest as to one-third on each of December 20, 2022, December 20, 2023, and December 20, 2024.

The RSU awards are subject to all necessary regulatory approval.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

