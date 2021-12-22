Nevada Copper Operational Performance Continues to Accelerate

YERINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today provided a further positive operations update at its underground mine at the Company's Pumpkin Hollow Project (the "Underground Mine").



December Underground Operations Highlights:

Development Achieves Record Rates In line with the continued ramp-up, the Company is on track to advance over 1,100 lateral equivalent feet of development in December. Development is running at the highest rate for 2021, and rates achieved month-to-date in December are almost 50% higher than November (representing almost a 100% increase since August 2021).



Additional Mobile Equipment Delivered and Commissioned

The first planned bolter has been delivered and is now operating underground, resulting in increased development rates and supporting further increases continuing into Q1 2022. Two additional bolters are on track to be delivered to the underground mine in January enhancing further development rates.



First Delivery of Surface Ventilation Fans Arrived on Site

The first of three deliveries of the ventilation fan infrastructure has arrived on site, with full installation and commissioning continuing to be planned to be completed in Q1 2022. The final package delivery is expected for the first week of January 2022.



Preparing to Mine Sugar Cube

Mining of the Sugar Cube, the first high-grade area in the East North Zone of the underground mine, continues to be planned for Q1 2022 (News Release, November 30, 2021).



"The Company continues to build on the operational improvements achieved over the past two quarters, providing further acceleration to the development and production ramp-up," stated Randy Buffington, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The implementation of additional equipment, manpower and operational efficiencies led to the highest development rates attained this year. We are on track to complete 1,100 feet of lateral development this month, which puts the Company in a position to mine the first stope of the high-grade Sugar Cube as planned next month."

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

