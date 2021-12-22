Orezone Commences Phase II Drilling at P17 Trend

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2021 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to announce that the Phase II drilling program at the P17 area of its Bombor? Gold Project has commenced. This program is a follow up to the Phase I program at P17S completed earlier in 2021, which returned some of the best drill results at Bombor? to date (see Orezone's June 8 and July 20, 2021 news releases).



The objective of Phase II is to better define the plunge of the high-grade folds and the continuity between P17S and P17, approximately 1.7 km to the north (see Figure 1). This will include near surface drilling to the north of the P17S reserve pit to follow on from Phase I drilling which identified a significant new near surface mineralized zone just outside the pit and where the best hole on the project to date (BBD1066) was drilled which intersected 32.00 m of 3.98 g/t gold. Drilling will also test the possible shallow down-dip and lateral extensions of the P17 area, which was drilled by Orezone between 2007 to 2014 but wasn't fully explored. Once Phase II is complete and results are available, the Company plans to conduct further drilling in Phase III in early 2022, targeting potential extensions along the P17 area trend and continuity between P17S and P17.

Phase I drilling in 2021 was to the northeast of the P17S reserves and resources and identified several wide, multigram intersections near surface and outside current reserves. Phase I drilling also successfully intersected broad zones of mineralization at depth, extending the down plunge strike of the P17S NE deposit into the untested Gap Zone by 150 m. The P17S NE deposit remains open at depth and to the north towards P17, which occurs at surface.

Orezone's President & CEO, Patrick Downey commented, "Recent drill results at P17S have significantly expanded the P17S mineralization into the Gap Zone towards P17 in the north. Phase II drilling is planned to help better define these zones and their continuity between P17S and P17, some 1.7 km to the north. We are encouraged by the drill results so far and excited by the prospects that additional drilling will lead to further high-grade discoveries."

Table 1: Highlight Drill Results from Phase I Drilling

Hole

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Grade

(g/t gold) BBD1048 15.00 45.0 30.00 2.76 incl. 17.00 25.00 8.00 5.50 BBD1060 54.00 74.00 20.00 1.57 incl. 54.00 70.00 16.00 1.70 BBD1066 25.00 57.00 32.00 3.98 incl. 34.00 40.00 6.00 14.70 BBD1068 88.00 109.00 21.00 1.56 and 124.00 140.45 16.45 2.35 incl. 126.00 129.00 3.00 6.10 BB1070 13.00 22.00 9.00 2.06 incl. 15.00 17.00 2.00 5.50 and 46.00 66.60 20.60 0.94 BBD1074 246.00 296.00 50.00 1.40

* True widths for P17 area drilling are approximately 90% of drilled lengths

** See Orezone news releases dated June 8 and July 20, 2021 for complete drill results

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d20dcaf4-a911-4d0a-84e6-5850a98abe76

About Orezone Gold Corporation



Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. On December 20, 2021, the Company announced that it will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 23, 2021.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor? as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bombor? is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bombor? into production and construction of the mine is on-schedule and budget with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Qualified Person

Dr. Pascal Marquis, Geo., Senior VP Exploration is the Qualified Person who has approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

