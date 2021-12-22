Atacama Copper Grants Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units

Vancouver, December 22, 2021 - Atacama Copper Corp. (TSXV: ACOP) ("Atacama Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 240,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and an aggregate 990,000 stock options to its officers, directors and the consultants pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. The RSUs will vest in three equal parts on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. Each stock option is exercisable, for a period of 5 years from the date of grant, to acquire one common share of Atacama Copper at an exercise price of C$0.42. The stock options shall vest in three equal parts on the grant date, first anniversary and second anniversary of the grant date.

About Atacama Copper Corporation

Atacama Copper Corp. is a resource company focussing on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper properties in Chile. It is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the Placeton and El Cofre projects, while concurrently looking to increase its asset portfolio through the acquisition and development of other high-value copper exploration, development and production opportunities in Chile. Atacama Copper is currently focusing on the exploration of its Placeton project, an area located between the Relincho copper and El Morro copper-gold projects that comprise NuevaUnión, a joint venture owned by Teck and Newmont Mining.

