Global Energy Metals Provides Shareholders and Partners a Year-End Recap and Outlook for 2022

Vancouver, December 22, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in the investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to provide its shareholders with additional information regarding the foundational growth, strengthened opportunity and outlook for 2022 as it continues to build exposure to the battery supply chain "mega-opportunity."



Click Image To View Full Size

LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT AND CEO

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS AND PARTNERS

To all our partners, shareholders and stakeholders:

By any measure, 2021 was as a year of tremendous challenge; however, from the shadows of the COVID pandemic also came opportunites and new hope for a greener future.

As we observed the extraordinary events from the pandemic unfolding, another global movement was awoken … a movement to curtail carbon emissions and promote the commitment to accelerating the transition to clean energy. With that also came the realization for the necessity of securing supply of the critical materials powering this new energy economy.

Having been an early believer in the battery metals sector, we recognized early that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades would be underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so has assembled, and is advancing, a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources at both the project and equity level. Doubling down on our core focus we used 2021 to build a foundation for our company and strengthen the opportunity it provides to our shareholders and stakeholders in providing exposure to the battery supply chain "mega-opportunity."



Click Image To View Full Size

The performance of our growing portfolio across three continents, with projects in top-tier jurisidictions, continues to reinforce our conviction that investing in the clean energy transition through battery metals and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future both maximizes profits for our investors and generates long-term, positive environmental impact for our planet.

We also believe that collaboration is the foundation for accelerating change that will lead us to a better future. We are deeply engaged with an industry that is at the core of the energy transition, and continue to partner with forward-looking incumbents who are working aggressively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are committed to enabling the adoption of a net-zero carbon economy.

Bringing together inspiring and motivated industry operators to accelerate the innovation that is necessary to tackle the significant global challenge is another critical driver for our continued success.

As 2021 comes to an end and a new year approaches, we will continue to focus our efforts on jurisdictions supportive of mining, and on deposit styles that deliver the bulk of the world's cobalt, copper and nickel. We seek to play a strong role in the energy transition movement by providing the metals needed to disconnect from fossil fuels, and enable renewable power and electric mobility that supports a lower carbon economy.

We believe the investment opportunity in the battery metals supply chain will continue to grow and shape markets for the decades to come; however, investing in tomorrow's supply of critical materials needs investment today. As the eMobility market matures, securing exposure to these critical minerals will become of even greater demand and Global Energy will be well positioned for success. We look forward to working with our shareholders, stakeholders and partners toward achieving these monumental goals.

As the year draws to a close, we would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our shareholders, project developers, employees, partners and subscribers a wonderful holiday season! We look forward to bringing you updates on our current and future investments and sharing our exciting Company developments throughout the year to come. Thank you for your continued support. From everyone at Global Energy Metals we wish you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year in 2022.

Now is the time to be part of this electrification movement.

Sincerely,

Mitchell Smith

President & CEO, Director

Strategic Partners

American Battery Technology Company (OTC:ABML)

Amvest Capital

Battery Metals Association of Canada

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)

European Raw Materials Alliance

Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR)

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEV)

Scandinavian Resource Holdings



Click Image To View Full Size

Project Portfolio

United States:

Lovelock Mine & Treasure Box Cobalt, Copper, Nickel Projects - Nevada, USA

Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project - Idaho, USA

Canada

Werner Lake Cobalt Project - Ontario, Canada

Chance Lake & Amiral Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Projects - Quebec, Canada

Australia:

Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project - Queensland, Australia

Mount Isa Cobalt-Copper-Gold Projects - Queensland Australia

Europe:

Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project - Norway

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Subscribe to the GEMC eNewsletter

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.