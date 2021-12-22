Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 22 December 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 24 November 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC* VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 be received and adopted 38,932,274 95.73% 1,735,710 4.27% 40,667,984 53.7% 296,264 2. To appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration 40,941,698 99.97% 10,700 0.03% 40,952,398 54.1% 10,850

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

Responses to questions raised in advance of the EGM have been posted on the Company's website under the section Public Documents where the Notice of Meeting is also available to view.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

