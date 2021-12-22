Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 22 December 2021, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 24 November 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting").
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES AGAINST
|%
|VOTES TOTAL
|% OF ISC* VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|1. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 be received and adopted
|38,932,274
|95.73%
|1,735,710
|4.27%
|40,667,984
|53.7%
|296,264
|2. To appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration
|40,941,698
|99.97%
|10,700
|0.03%
|40,952,398
|54.1%
|10,850
* ISC - Issued Share Capital
Responses to questions raised in advance of the EGM have been posted on the Company's website under the section Public Documents where the Notice of Meeting is also available to view.
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
Attachment
- EGM Notice Dec 2021 WEB vFinal