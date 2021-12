Providence Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $1,300,000 First Tranche of $83,125 Closed

VANCOUVER - December 22, 2021, Providence Gold Mining Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) US (OTC:PRRVF) (FRANKFURT:7RH1-F) is pleased to announce further to its December 2, 2021 news release announcing a non-brokered private placement unit offering (the "Private Placement") of up to 18,571,500 units of the Company at a price of $0.07 per ordinary share attached with a one year warrant at an exercise price of $0.15 to raise total gross proceeds of the issue of $1,300,000.

The Company anticipates completing the offering in the New Year and has closed the first tranche of $83,125 for an aggregate amount of 1,187,500 units. Certain insiders of the Company have already participated in the amount of 830,000 units under the Private Placement.

Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the offering and those qualified persons involved as finders will receive a cash fee of up to 7% cash and 7% brokers warrants of the proceeds raised.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company now plans a 4,000 meter near surface core drill program designed to evaluate the significant gold potential between and beneath each of the numerous historical high-grade gold producers within the Providence Group of Gold Mines and in further to confirming and ratifying results of other investigative results including the recent high-tech underground 3-D terrestrial survey modeling.

Ronald Coombes states, "our successful work programs have provided target confidence and core drilling will now provide proof to once again make the Providence one of the great Motherlode producers."

History:

The Providence Mines have been sitting idle since 1916.

About Providence Gold Mines Inc.:

Providence Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company.

