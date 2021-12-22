Goldcliff Closes Flow Through Financing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2021 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Company has closed a Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of 1,950,000 Flow Through shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $195,000. Proceeds from the offering will be applied to drilling and exploration activities at the Kettle Valley gold/silver project located near Rock Creek, B.C. Total cash Finders' Fees (7%) of $11,900 were paid. The shares are subject to a resale restriction of four months from the date of closing.
For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!