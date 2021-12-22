Emperor Metals Terminates Agreement for the Assignment to Emperor Metals of Debt Owed and Security Interests

Edmonton, December 22, 2021 - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (the "Company" or "Emperor") - further to the Company's announcement on December 1, 2021, whereby Emperor was to acquire all of the indebtedness payable by Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. ("GDM") to RIVI for loan advances from RIVI to GDM, plus accrued interest and other charges (the "GDM Indebtedness"), the Company has mutually agreed with RIVI Opportunity Fund, L.P., and its general partner, RIVI Capital, LLC (collectively, "RIVI") to terminate the assignment agreement among them in order for RIVI to accept an offer from Golden Dawn to enter into a new restructuring agreement with Golden Dawn for its repayment of the GDM Indebtedness.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused mineral exploration in Canada, and on proving the potential of the Pine Grove and other early-stage gold projects located near the Hemlo Gold Mine within the western portion of the prolific Wawa-Abitibi Gold Belt of Ontario, Canada.

