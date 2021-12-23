Jervois appoints Mr. Louis Martin as Group Manager - Taxation and establishes commercial office in Switzerland

Mr. Louis Martin has joined Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") as Group Manager - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce Mr. Louis Martin has joined as Group Manager - Taxation, based at the Company's new commercial office in Nyon, canton of Vaud, Switzerland, effective 1 April 2022.

Mr. Martin is joining Jervois with more than 30 years of experience in taxation, commencing his career in professional practice with Deloitte and subsequently Ernst & Young. It was at Ernst & Young as a Senior Manager where Mr. Martin first worked with the current Jervois executive team, advising Xstrata plc ("Xstrata") on the acquisition of the Canadian base metal company, Falconbridge Limited ("Falconbridge"). Upon the consummation of the acquisition in 2006, he was hired into Xstrata as Vice President of Taxation, and oversaw the restructuring and integration of Falconbridge's global operations. Following the subsequent acquisition of Xstrata by his most recent employer, Glencore plc ("Glencore"), in 2013, Mr. Martin moved to Baar, Switzerland, as Global Head of Taxation for the copper division, with responsibility for both operating assets and trading activities.

Mr. Martin will start with Jervois on 1 April 2022, at the end of his current notice period.

Mr. Martin has extensive experience engaging with taxation authorities across a number of jurisdictions where Jervois operates. Mr. Martin will remain based in Switzerland and will work in Jervois's new commercial office in Nyon, located in the canton of Vaud.

Jervois Switzerland SA has been incorporated with an effective date of 16 December, 2021. This entity will house Jervois's emerging global nickel and cobalt trading activities, structured and built up around its three current and future operating sites of Jervois Finland (previously known as Freeport Cobalt), Jervois USA (Idaho Cobalt Operations) and Jervois Brazil (currently comprising the Sa?o Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery, under purchase option from Companhia Brasileira de Alumi?nio ("CBA"), a publicly listed controlled subsidiary of Votorantim SA, a Brazilian family conglomerate.

In addition to Jervois's commercial and taxation functions, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker will also be based out of the Nyon office.

