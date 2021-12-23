Phoenix Gold Closes Private Placements

Vancouver, December 22, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV:PXA) (OTC:PGRCF) (Frankfurt:5DE) ("Phoenix Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed and closed all its non-brokered private placement offerings (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $3,522,000 as previously announced on November 30, 2021 and raising gross proceeds of $350,000 on December 21, 2021, for a total of $3,872,000.

The Company has received conditional approval for the Private Placement from the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue. No new control person has been created as a result of the Private Placement and FT-Private Placement.

Certain directors and other insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") have purchased an aggregate of 1,905,000 units (comprised of 1,905,000 common shares and 952,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company) pursuant to the Private Placement for gross proceeds of $875,000. Participation of an Insider in the Private placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the Private Placement pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the Private Placement constitutes well less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The material change report in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement is being filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deemed reasonable in the context of the required chronological course of the Private Placement offering transaction.

For further information:

Andrew Lee

CEO, President and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@phoenixgoldresources.ca

