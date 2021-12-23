International Lithium Association Welcomes Albemarle Corporation as Founding Member

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 - The International Lithium Association (ILiA), a new not-for-profit trade body representing the global lithium industry, is delighted to welcome Albemarle Corporation as a founding Core Member. Albemarle is one of the industry leaders in lithium and lithium derivatives, and one of the few vertically integrated suppliers with several resources and conversion facilities across the globe.

The Association is based in London, UK. Core members currently extract and convert lithium. Membership of ILiA is open to the entire lithium supply chain, from producers, refiners, and battery materials producers to OEMs and recyclers.

Founding Chairman Mr. Anand Sheth stated, "On behalf of the Founding Members, we welcome one of the oldest and largest lithium producers globally, Albemarle Corporation to ILiA. Their in-depth knowledge, experience and expertise will further strengthen the Association's vision and mission. With resources on three continents and production facilities in North and South America, Europe, China and Australia, Albemarle truly adds value to the global voice of the lithium industry."

ILiA was formed earlier this year by leading lithium producers to support the industry during a time of unprecedented market growth. Driven by growth in electric vehicle production, demand for lithium is forecast to increase by almost six times in the period to 2040 according to Wood Mackenzie. Faced with rapid growth, change and attention, lithium producers saw an urgent need for the industry to form an association that could efficiently and effectively address common challenges, such as promoting a sustainable lithium supply chain.

With a history that extends back to 1887, today Albemarle is a leading global producer of lithium, bromine and catalyst solutions.

Ms. Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, Vice President Government and Community Affairs and Albemarle's delegate to ILiA stated, "Albemarle is pleased to join ILiA as it will support our goal of actively pursuing a sustainable approach to managing a diverse global footprint of world-class resources and enabling a safer and more sustainable future. Lithium is key to a cleaner, greener environment and this decade is critical to the growth of the lithium supply chain, so now is the time to help form a globally representative industry association. Albemarle is pleased to join other lithium producers and participants in developing a sustainable lithium supply chain."

Roland Chavasse, Secretary General of ILiA, explained that Albemarle's membership of ILiA means the Association now represents more than 70% of global lithium production. The other five founding Core Members of ILiA are SQM, Ganfeng Lithium, AMG Brazil, Orocobre and Pilbara Minerals. The Association also currently has 12 founding Associate Members including representatives from new lithium mining projects (Rio Tinto), battery materials companies (BASF), battery manufacturers (SVOLT), and engineering companies (Hatch).

