District Copper Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 23, 2021 - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper") hereby announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors and officers in the aggregate 1,650,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of three years following the date of grant.

The options granted represent approximately 8.57% of the issued and outstanding shares of District Copper.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-620-7737.

_________________________

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

