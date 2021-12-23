Elemental Royalties Board Intends to Recommend Rejection of Gold Royalty Corp Proposed Unsolicited All-Share Takeover Bid

Vancouver, December 23, 2021 - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") today announced that after having received advice from its financial and legal advisors, the Board of Directors of Elemental (the "Board") intends to recommend that shareholders reject an unsolicited all-share takeover bid from Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") if and when the bid commences, assuming the terms are as proposed by Gold Royalty in its December 20, 2021 announced intention (the "Gold Royalty Intention").

The Board, following a meeting on December 22 and after discussions with certain shareholders, described the Gold Royalty Intention as opportunistic in timing and advised shareholders that the Board carefully reviewed and rejected a prior private non-binding all-share unsolicited proposal (the "Prior Proposal") from Gold Royalty on terms similar to the Gold Royalty Intention valuing Elemental at C$1.78 per share.

Elemental intends to continue business as usual in pursuing royalty opportunities. At the same time, the Board will review alternative strategic options that might represent more compelling value to shareholders than either the Gold Royalty Intention or continuing as an independent business. Elemental cautions shareholders that there can be no certainty of a takeover transaction. Elemental continues to advise shareholders to take no action with regard to the Gold Royalty Intention.

Advisors

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as its sole financial advisor and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as legal advisor to the Company and its Board. Longview Communications and Public Affairs is engaged as communications advisor to the Company.

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

