Holdings in Company

Wilhelm K. T. Zours controls circa 48% of 4basebio AG, who in turn holds 1.59% of the voting rights of Altus Strategies Plc

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Altus Strategies Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/12/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20/12/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.97% 5.97% 117,321,678