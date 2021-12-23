Rock Tech Lithium Announces Intended Upsizing of Previously Announced Proposed Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that it intends to upsize its previously announced brokered private placement offering to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of U.S.$4.20 per Unit (or approximately C$5.40)1 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to upsize the Offering from up to approximately 9.5 million units of Rock Tech ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately U.S.$40.0 million (or approximately C$51.5 million)1 to up to approximately 9.8 million Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately U.S.$41.0 million (or approximately C$52.7 million)1.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Rock Tech (the "Common Shares" and such Common Shares proposed for issue and sale, the "Unit Shares") and one common share purchase warrant of Rock Tech (a "Warrant", and together with the Units and the Unit Shares, the "Securities"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$6.77 per Warrant Share for a period of 30 months following the date of issuance of such Warrant, subject to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the certificate evidencing such Warrant, including acceleration and adjustment in certain circumstances.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021 and remains subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in respect of the listing on the TSX-V of the Unit Shares issued pursuant to the Offering and the Warrant Shares issuable on exercise of the Warrants.

The Unit Shares and the Warrants will be subject to four month hold periods in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws as well as the rules of the TSX-V, as will any Warrant Shares issued on exercise of Warrants prior to the expiry of such hold periods.

The Securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws of any state of the United States and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.

Evercore Group L.L.C. participated in the Offering as placement agent for the sale of the Securities on a private placement basis outside of Canada with only investors outside of Canada eligible to participate in the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

