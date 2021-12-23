Lion One Announces AGM Results

North Vancouver, December 23, 2021 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held on December 16, 2021. According to the meeting Scrutineers report, 128 shareholders were represented at the meeting, in person or by proxy, representing 39,544,470 common shares or 25.29% of the 156,371,893 common shares outstanding on the October 27, 2021 record date for the Meeting.

All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 95% of votes cast being in favor of each resolution (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated November 2, 2021). As a result,

Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company

The number of Directors was set at four with the following nominees elected as directors: Walter Berukoff, Richard Meli, Kevin Puil, and David Tretbar

The Company's Stock Option Plan was re-approved

Following the AGM, management gave a brief overview of the Company's plans for the development of the Tuvatu gold processing plant in Fiji, including the award of the design and procurement work. The Company plans to provide additional information about its development plans in early 2022 along with further drilling results from its ongoing exploration programs.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.





