DeepRock Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, December 23, 2021 - DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: "DEEP"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow-through private placement offering (the "FT Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to $165,000 through the sale of up to 3,000,000 units ("FT-Units") of the Company at a price of $0.055 per FT-Unit. Each FT-Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), and each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional (non flow-through) common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing (the "Closing") of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the FT-Private Placement to fund exploration and development of the Company's Golden Gate Project in New Brunswick. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the FT-Private Placement to eligible finders, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws, consisting of a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the FT-Private Placement. The FT-Private Placement is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the FT-Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the Closing.

