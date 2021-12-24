VanadiumCorp Announces Full Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, December 23, 2021 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV:VRB) (OTC:VRBFF) (FSE:NWN) (the "Company" or "VanadiumCorp") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), as Principal Regulator, has granted the Company a Full Revocation Order of a failure to file cease trade order (FFCTO) issued March 8, 2021.

On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information:

Paul McGuigan,

Director and Vice President of Business Development VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB")

By phone: 604-385-4489

By email: info@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

