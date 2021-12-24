Alphamin Announces Receipt Of Proceeds From Subsidiary Distribution And Warrant Exercises

MAURITIUS, Dec. 23, 2021 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( "Alphamin" or the "Company"), a producer of 4% of the world's mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce that its 84,14% owned operating subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining SA ("ABM"), has completed a distribution to shareholders of US$35m. The Company has received approximately US$29.5m of this distribution.



In addition, as a result of recent exercises of share purchase warrants issued by the Company in April 2019 and which expire on April 8, 2022, the Company has now received aggregate proceeds of approximately CDN$20.2 million from the exercise of such warrants. The warrants are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.30 per share and if all remaining outstanding warrants are exercised prior to expiry, proceeds of an additional approximate CDN$2.8 million would be received.

The current consolidated Alphamin cash position is approximately US$83 million. The Company will assess the group cash position at financial year-end December 2021 with a view to balancing capital allocations between growth initiatives, ABM 2021 corporate taxes due April 2022 and a maiden Alphamin dividend.

