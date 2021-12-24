Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, December 24, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

From 20 December 2021 to 23 December 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 250,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 129.05p per share, as part of a further rebalancing of its investment portfolio. It remains Mr. Treger's intention to retain a significant portion of his beneficial holding of Shares.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 2,874,951 Shares, representing 1.34% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kings Chapel International Limited 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 128.00p 128.07p 128.50p 128.50p 130.00p 130.50p 30,000 53,000 50,000 17,000 50,000 50,000 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 250,000 129.05p e. Date of the transaction 20, 21, 22, and 23 December 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

