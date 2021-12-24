Menü Artikel
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, December 24, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

From 20 December 2021 to 23 December 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 250,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 129.05p per share, as part of a further rebalancing of its investment portfolio. It remains Mr. Treger's intention to retain a significant portion of his beneficial holding of Shares.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 2,874,951 Shares, representing 1.34% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

 Name Kings Chapel International Limited

2.

 Reason for the notification

a.

 Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

 Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3.

 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

 Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

 Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

 Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares

c.

 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

128.00p

128.07p

128.50p

128.50p

130.00p

130.50p

30,000

53,000

50,000

17,000

50,000

50,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

250,000

129.05p

e.

 Date of the transaction 20, 21, 22, and 23 December 2021

f.

 Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679456/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company


