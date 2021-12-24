Korean Intellectual Property Office Issues Core Patent for NEO Battery Materials' Silicon Anodes for High Performance Lithium-Ion Batteries

Vancouver, December 24, 2021 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Korean Intellectual Property Office ("KIPO") has issued a core patent of NEO's silicon (Si) anode material technology following the Notice of Allowance announcement made on November 18, 2021.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO, commented, "We are glad to announce that the KIPO has issued one of the core patents related to NEO's low-cost, single-step nanocoating technology for manufacturing silicon anode active materials. As South Korea stands as one of the largest battery manufacturing countries and an epicenter of battery innovation, NEO will continue to strategically establish its presence and development within this market."

NEO will further submit this patent to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the World Intellectual Property Organization to bolster and protect the proprietary manufacturing nanotechnology the Company possesses. With the issuance of this patent, NEO currently retains 3 issued patents and 2 which are pending issuance.

Recent Corporate Developments

NEO Battery Materials has signed and is under the process of signing 4 additional non-disclosure agreements ("NDA") which include an established battery cell manufacturer and a European materials manufacturer with multi-billion sales per annum. The Company is accelerating its efforts to target all sections of the lithium-ion battery supply chain from materials to the end-product cell for electric vehicles through collaborative works to commercialization.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on battery metals and materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anodes materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

