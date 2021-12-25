Jazz Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Vancouver, December 24, 2021 - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it has closed (the "Second Tranche") the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit") by issuing 819,999 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $614,999.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.10 per Share at any time up to 18 months following the closing date(s) of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), or any other stock exchange on which the Company's Shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $1.50 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the holders of the Warrants.

In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to certain registered brokerage firms, comprised of an aggregate of $11,400 paid in cash, and an aggregate of 11,200 non-transferable compensation warrants, substantially upon the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 20,000 Units, which constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI61-101"). The participation of the insiders in the Offering was exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI61-101 pursuant to the exemptions set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Units to be issued to the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Units, Shares, Warrants, compensation warrants and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants or compensation warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for development and exploration work on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.

