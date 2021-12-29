President's Message to our Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2021 - 2021 has been an exceptional year in so many ways for all of us. Here, at Mineral Mountain, much has taken place that will have all of us looking forward to 2022.

I am passionate in my belief that our Company is on track to discover multiple deposits in the Rochford Gold District of South Dakota rivalling the famous Homestake Mine. Research completed in 2021, by your Company, identified it as the most underexplored orogenic gold province in the world.

Our prospects for a major gold discovery in 2022 are beaming brightly.

Several things to brighten your year-end and to look forward to in 2022:



The Rochford Gold District occurs within the world's richest banded iron formation (BIF) indicative of district-scale. The geology and scale-potential at Standby is exceptional; additionally, we have identified several gold targets within our Rochford District holdings that are capable of hosting major gold resources. In July,2020, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. was commissioned to complete a regional structural geological interpretation of electromagnetic and magnetic data acquired from the Company's two helicopter-borne geophysical surveys. We received this detailed report in February 2021 and followed up on its conclusions: Premier gold ore host in banded iron formations (BIF) with significant along strike continuity; Economic ore bodies are localized within thickened synclinal fold hinges intersected by regional-scale NW trending shears; Magnetic response at Standby can be identifies in depth slices as deep as 2,000 meters below the Standby Mine shaft and there is a south plunge to the BIF. The Rochford District is an equivalent of the Homestake Mine District. At one time, the two gold districts were adjacent and connected in a single structure. Homestake consisted of hundreds of individual mineable bodies occupying a broad mineralized zone called a "ledge". Each "Ledge" at Homestake and at Standby is characterized by "upper tail", "ore centroid" and "lower tail" high grade gold zones. Based on our database, we believe Standby to be equivalent to Homestake's #9 "ledge" which hosted a deposit of 9.5 million ounces of gold. The Company has drilled the upper tail at Standby and, compared to historical records, the results recorded by your Company, are significantly better than the early drilling results at Homestake. The proposed Phase 3 drill program represents a continuation of the systematic drilling strategy to follow the gold mineralization down plunge to a high grade "Ore Centroid". The Company's most advanced gold target, the Standby BIF Target, has been identified as two hundred metres wide and has been intersected for 1800 metres down plunge (1,000 metres vertical depth) and remains open at depth, yielding massive potential. Other prospective targets such as the Cochrane, Standard and Lookout properties all have the potential to host similar large-scale deposits. In November we announced a Private Placement funding of USD $5 million with anticipated closing in the new year and launching of a 9,000-metre drill program in the first quarter of 2022. This program is to identify the Ore Centroid at Standby which would be a potential game changing discovery for the Company.

I thank you, the Shareholders, for your trust, loyal support, and faith that you have placed in us over the years. I am pleased to say that never in all my years as a professional geologist have I ever been so confident and excited about where we are as a Company and with the huge rewards that lie ahead for you the shareholder in 2022.

My thanks and congratulations to all our directors, management team, field personnel, and contractors who have worked diligently to get us to this exciting period in the Company's evolution.

With that I wish you all the very best for the remainder of this year and the very best for all of you and your loved ones in 2022. Stay safe and COVID free.

