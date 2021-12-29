Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

Vancouver, December 29th, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") reports a review of the 2021 exploration achievements to date.

Dear Fellow Shareholders & Investors,

I am extremely pleased to share with you the progress that the Opawica Explorations Inc. team has achieved this year. I also want to thank you all for your continued support in our corporate vision and management team.

Our objective is to build and grow a company with significant exploration upside resulting in an increase in value for our investors. I am pleased to confirm we have achieved significant accomplishments in a fleeting period. And Opawica is just getting started! 2022 is lining up to be our most exciting year to date. We will be continuing our drill campaign on the Bazooka Property, which is already progressing better than expected. We will also be drilling our Arrowhead property in the coming months. But, it doesn't end there; exploration will kick off again in Newfoundland as we push towards drilling in that region.

We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 and are delighted to have you all on board!

2021 Accomplishments:

Identification of 39 High Priority drill targets on our Bazooka Property.

Successfully permitted the Bazooka drill holes

Commencement of Drilling on the Bazooka Property

Oversubscribed Private Placement; raising a total of $5.28million

Completion of an additional $2 million dollars of Flow Through Shares @ $0.55

Acquisition of 6 projects covering over 390 square kilometres in Newfoundland.

Successful cross border listing on the OTCQB

Engaged the services of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. AI Machine Learning

Completion of a 384-line-kilometer geophysical survey on our Bazooka asset, contiguous to the south of the Wasamac deposit*, covering the vast extent of the shear zones governing mineralization on the greenstone belt.

Completion of a 2-D deep seismic program on our Arrowhead property that is encircled by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Charter membership in the Newfoundland Gold Strategic Alliance group.

Preparation of initial geological samples in Newfoundland, analysis and interpretation ongoing.

Established strong communications with the first nations, and local contractors to make a successful project for all stakeholders going forward.

Historical data compilation and direction identified for future exploration on our lode gold targets in Rouyn-Noranda.

Current Exploration Activities:

Up to 9,000m of drilling on the Bazooka Property.

Logged and sampled over 1,400m of Bazooka drill core to date.

Continuing the acquisition data from historical sources from government and previous exploration efforts on our portfolio.

Waiting for processed 2D Seismic data on the Arrowhead Property which will contribute to substantiate anomalies, further extend geophysical structures, and identify strike potential associated with mineralization.

Follow up plans:

Start to develop geological models and geological targets based on the data acquired to date from drilling, geophysics, and AI Machine Learning.

Using our drill results on Bazooka, the 2D Seismic data, Interpretation geophysical data to develop strong targets.

2022 sampling based on hits from the Newfoundland sample results completed in the fall.

The continued development of corporate assets is a value generating event for Opawica shareholders. Our overall plan is to maximize value through the growth of our identified assets which will include the allocation of additional funds into the Rouyn-Noranda camp and the Rogerson corridor. We anticipate identifying substantial drill targets to bring to market with the strategy of understanding of the gold mineralization.

I am enormously excited to be working closely with our team and management to advance all our projects. The immediate focus is on the Bazooka and Arrowhead Properties which are projects of considerable merit. I am extremely optimistic with our abilities to advance our projects while enhancing the value proposition for all stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Blake Morgan | CEO | President

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

