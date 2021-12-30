Amilot Announces Amendment to Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 - Amilot Capital Inc. (TSXV: ACI.H) (the "Company" or "Amilot"), announced today that it amended the terms of the 18% secured debentures that were issued on October 25, 2013 (the "Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of US $500,000.

The amendment of the Debentures extends the maturity date of the Debentures from December 31, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

About Amilot

Amilot is a gold exploration and development company with contractual interests in gold properties in Colombia. Amilot's mineral properties are the Ancal/Marmato Project, located in the Marmato/Caramanta district in the Caldas and Antioquia Departments of Colombia, and the Nortol project, including the Papayo property, located in the Northern part of the Tolima Department of Colombia. Amilot has recently disposed of its Remedios Project, located in the Remedios/Segovia mining district in Colombia. Amilot continues to explore opportunities for the acquisition of additional mining interests in prospective mining districts in Colombia.

