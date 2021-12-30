MGX Minerals Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, December 29, 2021 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (CNSX:XMG.CN) (FKT:1MG) (OTC:MGXMF) announces the following updates to the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") in connection with the Company's filing of its audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended July 31, 2021.

The Company has appointed Mr. Mo Ahmad of Westmark Tax as Corporate Accountant to replace Ms. Sandey Wang who has departed as Corporate Accountant (and CFO) due to prior commitments. Mr. Ahmad has over 17 years of experience as the founder of Westmark Tax. Prior to founding Westmark, Mr. Ahmad had over 12 years with Ernst & Young and other Big Four accounting firms. Mr. Ahmad has an undergraduate degree in managerial accounting from Wilfred Laurier University, an economics degree from the University of Western Ontario, and a law degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Ahmad is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

A new CFO is expected to be appointed shortly.

The Company also advises that its auditor SHIM & Associates LLP (the "Auditor") remains the same.

Additionally, the Company notes that:

TheCompanywasrequiredtofileitsJuly31,2021auditedannualfinancialstatements, management's discussion and analysis andthe applicable CEO andCFO certifications inrespect of suchfilings (collectively the AnnualFilings")all in accordance with IFRS by November 29, 2021 (the Filing Deadline"), asrequired pursuant to NI 51-102. The Company has not been able tocompleteits AnnualFilingsonor beforetheFilingDeadline.

The Company, along with its new Corporate Accountant and its Auditor are working diligently to prepare and file the Annual Filings. Due to recent delays, personnel change and Christmas Holidays, the Company now expects to complete its Annual Filing on or before January 21, 2021 and has sufficient resources in place to do so.

The Company confirms thatitintendstoissuestatusreportonbi-weekly basis, for as long as it remains in default of the Filing Deadline in respect of theAnnualFilings.

There is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been disclosed.

The Company currently has in excess of $1,000,000 in cash, restricted, and unrestricted securities; with all restricted securities becoming tradeable within six months or less.

The Company has imposed an insider trading blackout pending the filing of the Annual Filings, and will comply with the alternative information guidelines described in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders during such period.

