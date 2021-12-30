VISION LITHIUM REPORTS UP TO 4.80% Li2O FROM CHANNEL SAMPLES FROM CADILLAC LITHIUM PROPERTY

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce initial high grade lithium exploration results from its recently acquired Cadillac Lithium property (the "Property"), including assays from surface channel sampling and completion of two geophysical surveys. The Property comprises a total of 320 claims covering 18,378 hectares (184 km2) located just 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Table 1. Channel sampling results

B Dike

Channel Sample UTM-East (m) Length

(m) Li 2 O %

Calculated R8 687334.6 1.00 2.17 R9 687296.9 0.50 1.43 R10 687295.3 0.50 2.34 R11 687292.6 2.00 0.61 R12A 687289.2 1.00 0.08 R12B 687288.8 0.50 0.74 R13 687286.7 0.50 0.90 R14 687285.9 1.50 0.49 R15 687285.1 0.50 1.43 R16 687283.6 0.50 2.81 R17 687283.0 1.00 4.80 R18 687279.0 0.60 2.44 R19 687277.6 0.50 0.30 R20 687270.6 0.35 3.98 R21 687270.2 0.35 3.93

The Cadillac Lithium property hosts at least 4 known spodumene-bearing pegamtitite dikes which are spaced approximately 100 metres apart and traced for at least 300 metres East-West along strike. Since acquisition, the Company has completed the following:

Acquired permits for access trails prep, outcrop clearing and sampling and a minimum 1,500 metre drill program. The Cadillac Lithium occurrence has never been drilled.

Sampled and assayed 21 separate short channel samples across the main outcropping "B" dike over a strike length of 300 metres. Results received for 15 channels over 65 metres strike length at western end of outcrops (Table 1). 10 of 29 samples assayed were above 1.00% Li 2 O with a high of 4.80% Li 2 O over 1.00 m.

O with a high of 4.80% Li O over 1.00 m. Completed a high-resolution airborne MAG survey over more than half the property. Combining the results of the survey with an existing adjacent HiRes survey. Review and interpretation are ongoing at this time.

Acquired recent government LIDAR data for the entire property and completed a re-interpretation of the data at higher resolutions in order to define and refine potential pegmatite targets for future exploration. The LIDAR report identified over 400 potential pegmatite targets for ground proofing next summer.

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO commented, "These first assay results confirm the widespread occurrence of spodumene along 65 m of the most western section of the B dike with high grades of 3.98% and 3.93% at the extremity of the outcrop where the dike disappears under cover. Another 235 m of B dike to the East was channel sampled as well and results for these are expected in January 2022. Based on these early results, we can see the strong potential of the cluster of dikes in this area of the property. Spodumene has been observed in all the outcropping dikes and we also believe there are likely more dikes in the cluster. Drilling will begin in January to initially test the B dike over it's 300 m exposed length. We plan to aggressively explore the Property over the winter by drilling the main cluster of dikes and are planning for an exhaustive field exporation season next summer over our very large tract of land."

Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC)

The sampling program and the quality control program were planned and supervised by Yves Rougerie. The quality assurance and control protocol involves the insertion of control or normalized samples on average every 10 samples, in addition to the regular insertion in the process of analysis of sterile, duplicate and standardized samples, accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. Samples were transported from the Cadillac Lithium project to a secure facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec where samples were prepared. The sawed channels samples were bagged, sealed and transported to the facility of ALS Chemex in Val-d'Or, where each sample was dried, crushed and pulped (Prep-31). The samples were crushed to 70 per cent less than two millimetres (CRU-31), riffle split, pulverize split to better than 85 per cent passing 75 microns (PUL-31). Samples were assayed for Lithium + 33 element by ICP-AES (ME-MS85) and by 4Acid digestion for ore grade lithium samples (Li-OG63).

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Rougerie, Geologist, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Rougerie is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Cadillac Lithium property, Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, all located in Quebec; its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick and its St. Stephen nickel-copper-cobalt property in Southern New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: potential mineralization, estimates of cut-off grade, the potential to extend the estimates to other portions of the Property, the Company's plans for further drilling and exploration, and the long-term prospects of the lithium market. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: the estimates may turn out to be inaccurate; additional drilling and exploration may lead to a determination that there is no potentially viable mine plan for the Property; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

