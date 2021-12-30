VanadiumCorp to Resume Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, December 30, 2021 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV:VRB) (OTC:VRBFF) (FSE:NWN) (the "Company" or "VanadiumCorp") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Effective at the market opening today, December 30, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company, trading under the symbol "VRB."

Mr. Adriaan Bakker, the Company's President & CEO, commented, "We would like to thank our shareholders for their support while the Company worked to comply with its reporting requirements. VanadiumCorp is now well-positioned to embark on a new phase of growth through exploration and development of its battery metals properties in the Nord du Quebec region."

About VanadiumCorp

VanadiumCorp focuses on exploring and developing critical and strategic minerals in partnership with local and indigenous communities of Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Quebec government offers a wide range of fiscal stimulus and program funding to support technology, industrial development, mining, and job creation in the Nord du Quebec region. Continued exploration of VanadiumCorp's substantial NI43-101 compliant vanadium-titanium-iron mineral resources and commercialization of its patented hydrometallurgical technologies are ideally suited to contribute to the region's emerging social, environmental, and strategic initiatives.

