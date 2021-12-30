Supernova Announces Consolidation

Vancouver, December 30, 2021 - Supernova Metals Corp. ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S1.F) announces that it intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Share for every eight (8) Shares currently held. A new CUSIP and ISIN number will be issued.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal with instructions for exchanging their pre?consolidation Shares. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a brokerage or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

About SUPERNOVA

SUPERNOVA is a resource exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America.

