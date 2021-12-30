Castle Peak Announces Shares for Debt Issuance

Vancouver, December 30, 2021 - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated April 27, 2021 and October 1, 2021, it has settled an aggregate $442,419.18 of debt owed to Allan Green and Candel & Partners SAS (the "Creditors") by the issuance of an aggregate 29,494,612 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.015 per share.

The common shares issued to the Company's Creditors are subject to a hold period in British Columbia expiring on May 1, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 604.362.7685

Email: iyadj@castlepeakmining.com

Website: https://castlepeakmining.com/

