Minaurum Regrets to Announce Passing of David M. Jones

Vancouver, December 30, 2021 - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") regrets to announce that Mr. David M. Jones, a Co-Founder and Director of Minaurum, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week at his home in Tucson, Arizona.

During his 40-year career, David had a passion for geology and strived to push geological boundaries while exploring in frontier jurisdictions. During the early 1990s, as a senior geologist for Teck Corp. in Guerrero state, Mexico, he discovered the Los Filos gold deposit (now owned by Equinox Gold Corp.). As a recognized skarn expert, he created a geological model responsible for multiple discoveries in what is now known as the 'Guerrero Gold Belt.' He served as Chief Technical Advisor for Torex Gold Resources Inc. at its inception and played a significant role in championing their 'South of the River target' which became the Media Luna gold deposit. He also served as a director of Cayden Resources through their acquisition by Agnico Eagle. More recently, David was responsible for identifying the exploration target that became Gold Resource Corp.'s Switchback vein system at the El Aguila project. In Minaurum, David finally had a vehicle to advance a number of his personal projects. Up until the very end, David was busy designing exploration programs and planning for the upcoming field season.

Darrell Rader, President & CEO, commented, "We are deeply saddened by David's passing and extend our condolences and prayers to his family. He was a well-respected geologist and an integral part of Minaurum's Board of Directors and technical team. David had a great sense of humour that drew people to him. We were fortunate to have known and worked with him for so many years and we intend to pursue the programs he designed for us and continue to build on his legacy and passion for discoveries."

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and follow us on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

