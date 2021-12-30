Default Announcement Pursuant to National Policy 12-203

Vancouver, December 30, 2021 - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) ("Founders" or the "Company") announced today that it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 (the "Annual Statements") on or before the filing deadline of December 29, 2021, as the Company's auditors are unable to complete the Annual Statements by the filing deadline through no fault of the Company.

Accordingly, the Company has requested the issuance of a management cease trade order under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") so as to permit the continued trading in the Company's common shares by persons other than insiders and employees of the Company. The Company is working closely with its auditor, and expects to complete and file the audit of the Annual Statements by January 31, 2022.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of section 4.4 of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. Such report will disclose any material changes to the information in this release; all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default; particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions; any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement; and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not be subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Issuer that has not been generally disclosed.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the resource potential of the Elmtree Gold Project in northeastern New Brunswick. The road-accessible project consists of three expansion-ready gold deposits and numerous additional exploration targets. Founders is a member of the Metals Group of companies, an award-winning team of professionals who prioritize technical excellence, careful project selection, and uncompromising corporate governance. The team has a recognized ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of the word, "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the anticipated date for filing the annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws, or as otherwise may be disclosed in this news release. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

