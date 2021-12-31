NorthWest Announces Annual Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2021 - NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NWST, OTCQX:NWXCC) announces that it has granted 3,575,000 Stock Options to directors, certain employees and consultants, and 1,175,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain employees and consultants pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans.



The Stock Options have an exercise price of $0.80 and have a range of vesting periods over three years and expire after five years.

The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, have a range of vesting periods over three years and must be redeemed within 30 days of December 29, 2024, or they expire.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

