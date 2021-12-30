Winston Gold Announces Director Changes

WINNIPEG, December 30, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF)
Winston Gold announces the appointment of Mr. Brent Omland to the Board of Directors. In order to maintain the number of directors at 5, Mr. Stan Stewin has resigned as a director but remains as CFO.
Brent Omland has served as the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited, an international base and precious metals trader, since 2013. Mr. Omland is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (Commerce) and a Canadian Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience in the mining, metals and trading business. Mr. Omland also serves as a director of Galantas Gold Corp. (GAL) and Dore Copper Mining Corporation (DCMC).
About Winston Gold Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact: Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Telephone: (204) 989-2434 E-mail: murray@winstongold.com
