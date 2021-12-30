Menü Artikel
Winston Gold Announces Director Changes

30.12.2021  |  Accesswire

WINNIPEG, December 30, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF)

Winston Gold announces the appointment of Mr. Brent Omland to the Board of Directors. In order to maintain the number of directors at 5, Mr. Stan Stewin has resigned as a director but remains as CFO.

Brent Omland has served as the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited, an international base and precious metals trader, since 2013. Mr. Omland is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (Commerce) and a Canadian Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience in the mining, metals and trading business. Mr. Omland also serves as a director of Galantas Gold Corp. (GAL) and Dore Copper Mining Corporation (DCMC).

About Winston Gold
Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:
Murray Nye,
Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold
Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8
Telephone: (204) 989-2434
E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680339/Winston-Gold-Announces-Director-Changes


