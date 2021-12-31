Canagold Closes Tranche 1 of Non Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, December 31, 2021 - CanaGold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non brokered private placement financing for 560,000 flow through shares within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") at a price of CAD$0.50 per FT share for gross proceeds of CAD$280,000.

The FT Shares are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day ending May 1, 2022 and is subject to the final acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ("Qualifying Expenditures"). Proceeds from first tranche will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2021 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from such issue of FT Shares. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for to fund eligible exploration expenditures of the Company's New Polaris gold project in north-western British Columbia.

About Canagold - CanaGold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX:CCM and the OTCQB:CRCUF.

