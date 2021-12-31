Surge Battery Metals Announces Preliminary Results from its Lithium Exploration Programs in Northern Nevada

Vancouver, December 31, 2021 - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI) (OTC:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce the completion of a weather-shortened soil sampling program on their Northern Nevada Lithium Project (NNLP) in Elko County, Nevada.

A four-person crew provided by Rangefront Exploration collected 445 samples at 100 meter and 50-meter spacing on lines spaced 100 meters apart. The project was initially planned at 1,000 samples but due to delays from Covid issues and crew availability, the start of full scale sampling was delayed until November 29, 2021. Subsequent snowfall in early December and subsequent storms ended the sampling program early for this winter season. The Company plans are to resume this exploration program when ground conditions permit in the spring of 2022.

Initial exploration soil samples were delivered the ALS Global sample preparation facility (Elko, Nevada) on December 20, 2021.

The soil sampling program was designed to follow up on lithium values up to 1,980 ppm Li in stream sediments collected in the district by their Nevada-based geologist. High lithium values ( 74.8 and 780 ppm Li) in a public US Geological Survey database led the geologist to the drainage where the follow up samples were taken. Currently, the Northern Nevada Lithium Project consists of 95 unpatented lode claims covering about 770 Ha. The geology is a series of air fall and water lain tuffs covered by a resistant layer of welded ash flow tuff. The target for the NNLP is lithium rich claystone or hydrothermally altered ash and ashy sediments.

Planned follow up exploration work in 2022 will be results based and includes finishing the planned soil sampling program with geologic mapping and rock sampling leading to defining drill targets.

Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada is the qualified person for Surge Battery Metals and has approved the technical aspects of this news release.

Surge Battery maintains its primary listing as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol NILI. At the request of the Company, the OTC Markets have approved Surge Battery to trade on the Pink Markets effective December 30, 2021 under the symbol NILIF. The Company also is also listed in Mergent Manuals and News Reports and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRA:DJ5C.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, subject to a 2% NSR, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno, Nevada from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of 60 mineral claims comprising a total of 4,800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Surge Nickel Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (HN4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (N100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claims).

The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims including the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining Division on northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia Project claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward?looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward?looking. Forward?looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward?looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.